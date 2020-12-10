Wycombe Wanderers remain in the Championship relegation zone after falling to a 2-1 defeat at Barnsley last night.

Gareth Ainsworth’s outfit are winless in seven after the latest loss, and left South Yorkshire two points adrift of safety.

Though they continue to compete and show positive signs, it was another case of not having enough to get the result on a disappointing evening.

1. Quality short

It’s no secret that this is a Wycombe side that heralds the workmanlike over the spectacular, but it was the telling difference in this match.

Even a Barnsley side with one of the division’s smaller budgets has plenty of players able to turn a match with one piece of invention and skill, but Wycombe seem to be found wanting.

After their initial losing run they have picked up some very solid results, but most of the four draws claimed in the five matches prior to this contest were points dropped rather than gained as they failed to conjure up the winning moment.

The penalty here pretty much came out of the blue with a collision on the edge of the box, and Joe Jacobson’s conversion was just a fourth goal in seventh games. Without more invention, their battle will eventually be a losing one.

2. Switch has minor impact

Wycombe had almost no threat beyond sporadic set-piece opportunities in the first half, having set up in a 4-1-3-2 system in which the forwards failed to hold any ball and were shackled well by the Barnsley defence.

At half-time, Ainsworth pushed Garath McCleary forward down the left side to make a front three, and it had an impact at first with a few more final-third chances and, of course, McCleary winning the penalty.

But in the final half-hour, despite chasing the game again, Wycombe fashioned next to nothing, leaving the manager to ponder his options once more.

3. Fatigue a factor

Undoubtedly the busy run of matches had some impact on their performance, as they struggled to compete for long spells by being just that yard off the pace.

They were slow to close down far too often as Barnsley approached their penalty area, and on the ball many of the simple passes were misplaced to end their attacks before they had begun.