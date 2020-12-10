Sheffield Wednesday have a number of players out-of-contract next year, and Tony Pulis needs to let most of them go.

Rooted at the foot of the Championship table, the odds look stacked against Pulis and Wednesday.

The Owls’ demise has been a painful watch – orchestrated by several managers and a generous, but unknowing chairman, Wednesday are staring at an untimely relegation into League One.

Pulis is still waiting for his first win in six outings as Wednesday boss.

The time for a ‘total restart’ has never seemed so now and it could begin at the end of the season – they’ve some ageing, high-earning players om their books that need shifting.

All of Keiren Westwood, Tom Lees, Barry Bannan and Jordan Rhodes are out-of-contract in the summer.

The quartet could once have made up the bulk of a blistering Wednesday five-a-side team but their demise has been in tandem with the club’s.

Westwood is again out injured after his unlikely return under Pulis, Lees and Bannan come under mounting scrutiny with every passing fixture, and the situation regarding Rhodes is already well-known.

League One or not, Wednesday need a clear-out in the summer.

They’ve spent some poor money in the past few years and they’re now seemingly paying the price for it.

With relegation looking imminent the club might turn their attention to youth production once again, but the season is far from over – Pulis could yet turn his fortunes around, and keep Wednesday in the second-tier.