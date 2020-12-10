Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has spoken out in an interview with BBC Radio Tees about the lack of minutes for Manchester City loanee Patrick Roberts.

Many Middlesbrough supporters have often taken to social media to vent their frustrations when it comes to Roberts’ playing time, suggesting he should be given more.

Since arriving from Manchester City in the summer he has played six times out of a possible 17, with just three of those being starts.

When asked about Roberts’ impact on the game when he was subbed on against Preston North End on Wednesday evening, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock’s answer was telling.

“Did you think he did much when he came on?,” he replied.

Previously Warnock was asked a similar question, but he responded in a more methodical manner, stating the attacking midfielder would be given a chance.

“With a squad like we’ve got, he’ll get chances,” he said.

“There are certain games where you look at the opponents and not necessarily think you could get away with it, but just know you could give him an opportunity in the area.

“There’s no point in playing him in an area he’s not comfortable. For example, my lads at the minute, if they’re playing wide, are having to chase full-backs. That’s not Patrick’s game really.

“It’s just a matter of trying to get him in the right areas when I put him on or when he plays. He’s training hard enough.”

But the chances look to be at a premium for Roberts at present. However, he could be given a look in when Boro face Millwall at the Riverside this weekend.