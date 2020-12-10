Barnsley continued their impressive form under head coach Valerien Ismael with a 2-1 victory over Wycombe Wanderers last night.

The Reds have picked up six wins in the 10 matches since Ismael took charge, and continue to impress under the guiding hand of the Frenchman.

It was far from the prettiest win as they engaged in a physical battle with struggling Wycombe, but there still plenty of reasons for them to be happy.

1. Reds can win ugly

First of all, the manner of the win itself. Barnsley are never going to dictate a game – they don’t want to – but they do want to press high and play quickly to catch more illustrious opponents off-guard.

They were in the rare position of being favourites here, and were allowed more of the ball while, in defence, having to deal with a physical and aerial onslaught from Wycombe.

Their backline stood up to the challenge and limited the visitors to only a couple of big chances in the game, while in attack they showed they could break down a tight defence who sat deep.

Width was key, with the full-backs combining for the first goal and winger Luke Thomas catching out the defence to win the penalty which settled the contest.

2. Full-backs step up

Both Callum Styles and Callum Brittain were instrumental in the victory and were Barnsley’s best attacking players on the night.

Styles added another goal to his tally, making it three in six matches with an impressive low finish after Brittain’s cross-field pass.

The latter was arguably the more impressive on the right though, using the space offered to him to provide a constant threat.

3. Woodrow provides calm

It is a measure of a penalty-taker’s ability when the outcome never seems in doubt before he steps up, and Cauley Woodrow is approaching that calibre.

His fifth penalty of the season proved the match-winner in this match, and it was particularly impressive considering he had to refocus his mind having had the whistle blown just as he was smashing in a goal anyway.

The referee may have jumped the gun in awarding the penalty, but despite further Wycombe distractions Woodrow was the calmest man in Oakwell to find the net again.