According to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, former-Middlesbrough midfielder Marten De Roon is interesting Spanish giants Barcelona.

De Roon played for Middlesbrough during their 2016-17 Premier League campaign, scoring four goals in 34 games. He originally signed from Atalanta in the Serie A and re-joined them concluding his time at the Riverside.

The Dutchman is well known to the Catalonian’s new manager Ronald Koeman, with De Roon having played under his compatriot during his time in the Netherlands international setup.

The Atalanta midfielder often plays alongside Frenkie De Jong whilst on international duty and if a move to Barcelona was to materialise, he would already having a working relationship with the former-Ajax man.

De Roon would also link up with former-Middlesbrough teammate Martin Braithwaite, who signed for Barca last season. The Dane scored eight goals in 58 league appearances for Boro.

The pair played one solitary game together for the North-East club, in the first game of the 2017-18 campaign against Wolves at Molineux; De Roon then moved to Atalanta the following week.

After the pair left Teesside, Middlesbrough have had to significantly cut back on spending, but they have since signed replacements in both positions.

Chuba Akpom arrived to challenge Britt Assombalonga up front, whereas midfielders George Saville, Paddy McNair, Jonny Howson, Lewis Wing, Sam Morsy have all signed signed De Roon’s departure.

The 29-year old’s current deal is up at the end of the season with Atalanta and he would be free to join Barcelona for no transfer fee if he so wishes.