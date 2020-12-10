Blackburn Rovers’ Adam Armstrong has been linked with Newcastle United this season, and now emerging reports suggest Brighton & Hove Albion should join the race.

The 23-year-old is the Championship’s joint top-scorer along with Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

Once on the books at Newcastle, Armstrong has netted 14 goals in the league already this season, casting doubt over his Ewood Park future.

Newcastle are being linked with a return for Armstrong.

Reports claimed that Steve Bruce might have to pay ‘up to £30million’ to bring the striker back to St James’ Park in January.

This morning though, reports from Brighton and Hove Independent suggest that Armstrong should be one of Brighton’s ‘top targets’ in January.

Having netted 16 goals in the Championship last season, Armstrong under the watchful guide of Tony Mowbray has bettered his game this time round.

Running in behind the defence, Armstrong so often finds himself with one-on-one chances which, majority of the time, he’ll convert.

Blackburn have this season scored 31 goals to make them the most prolific team int he division, and with Armstrong right at the heart of it.

The suggested price-tag seems a little steep for though.

Newcastle have spent big in recent seasons but not necessarily well, so they might be coy in putting £30million on the table for Armstrong.

That price could well deter Brighton as well.

Armstrong though looks destined for a month of speculation in January – Mowbray will be desperate to keep hold of him.