Rangers could seek a loan move for previously linked Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean in January.

A report from the Daily Record suggests that the Scot could head up North to join his boyhood team Rangers in the New Year.

The Scottish international was touted with an Ibrox move last month after helping his country reach Euro 2020.

He’d pick up a ‘horror’ knee injury soon after though and despite being initially ruled out for several months, fresh reports claimed that he could make his return before Christmas.

Last night, McLean completed his comeback in less than three weeks when he came on for the final eight minutes of last night’s win over Nottingham Forest.

That opens the door for Rangers to reignite their interest then.

But whether Norwich would consider a loan move for McLean remains to be seen – he was a key member of the side up until his injury, with Daniel Farke’s Norwich looking good for a promotion-push.

Last season, the 28-year-old featured in all but one of the Canaries’ Premier League games, scoring one goal and proving one of the few consistencies in the side.

Last night marked his tenth Championship outing of the season and Norwich’s 17th – they opened up a three point lead at the top of the table with it.

Rangers meanwhile look good to halt Celtic’s reign at the top of the Scottish Premiership, and Gerrard will no doubt be dipping into the January transfer market to see his side over the line.