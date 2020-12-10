QPR released Grant Hall in the summer, who’s since joined Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

Neil Warnock made his first summer signing with the capture of former QPR skipper Hall.

The 29-year-old was once on the books at Tottenham Hotspur but would make his name with the Rs, having joined ahead of the 2015/16.

He had some great times with the club as well – he became a key player in his first two seasons at the club before running into injury woes in 2017.

Hall spent the best part of 18-months on the sidelines, making just 16 Championship appearances in the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons combined.

Last time round though, Hall featured 30 times in the Championship for QPR, scoring an impressive five goals from defence.

But he and QPR couldn’t reach a new agreement.

Likely on higher wages than most of his teammates, Hall would leave QPR and soon after join Boro, but his time up North has’t gone to plan.

He made three Championship appearances in September before picking up yet another injury – reports at the start of this month claim he could face a further four months out.

QPR’s decision to let Hall leave then seems a wise one.

As good a player as he could be, he proved too inconsistent – both in form and with injuries.

The club replaced him with Rob Dickie who’s since prevailed as a really keen signing, though Mark Warburton’s side continue to struggle in the Championship – they sit in 18th-place of the table.