Barnsley made it six wins out of 10 under new head coach Valerien Ismael with victory over Wycombe Wanderers last night.

Callum Styles and Cauley Woodrow goals secured a scrappy 2-1 victory for the Reds, on a night when both sides had to battle for the points.

Ismael’s side now have a double-figure gap in points between themselves and the Championship relegation zone, and despite sitting 16th are only six points off the play-off positions.

On a night when beautiful football was at a premium, what pleased the Barnsley head coach most was the ability of his side to show they could engage in such a contest and win ugly.

“We took the fight,” Ismael told The72 after the game. “It was set pieces, second balls, it was a fight until the end.

“We showed another mentality because the goal that we conceded (a Joe Jacobson spot-kick) was outside the box, it was not a penalty.

“That’s why it was very good to come back in the game, to show mentality and to win this game.”

Barnsley bounced back from the blow of losing their lead early in the second half, when Aapo Halme was judged to have fouled Garath McCleary for that decision which irked Ismael, by securing victory with a penalty of their own.

But as well as responding to that setback, the Reds boss could also be pleased with how his side had reacted to a run of three defeats in four, and particularly their previous fixture when they were humbled 4-0 by Bournemouth.

“The young guys have to learn with pressure,” he said. “I think for the moment the response is good, the guys are very focused, they show a lot of togetherness which we need.

“The performance against Bournemouth, I saw the game another time and it was really good in some situations – the intensity, how we won the ball – but the mistakes were the key.

“But we learn about this situation, we speak about this situation with the guys, and now we are focused on our way.”

Their next task takes the form of Ismael’s first Yorkshire derby, as Barnsley head to Hillsborough to face a Sheffield Wednesday side rooted to the bottom of the Championship table and yet to win under new boss Tony Pulis.