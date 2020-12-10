Leeds United have entered the race to sign ex-Tottenham Hotspur man Marcus Edwards, with Bournemouth and Swansea having been linked.

The ex-Spurs man left the country to join Dutch side Excelsior ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

He made an impact and ahead of the last campaign would head over to Portugal and sign for Vitoria – he netted seven goals in 26 league appearances last term.

Now, the 22-year-old is being linked with a move back to England.

TEAMtalk had reported earlier in the week that all of Bournemouth, Brentford and Swansea were in the running to sign Edwards, but now Leeds United have joined the race.

Reports link Marcelo Bielsa’s side to the Englishman and it looks as though they could beat the likes of Bournemouth, Brentford and Swansea to the signing.

As well as Leeds, all of Crystal Palace, Fulham, Southampton and West Ham have been linked with Edwards.

Edwards is one of a growing number of young English footballers who are seeking first-team opportunities overseas.

Chances for first-team football at the likes of Spurs, Manchester City and United just aren’t that available anymore, and so players like Edwards head out into Europe.

But we could yet see the return of the midfielder, who was once held in high-regards by Spurs.

Leeds would likely have the first say should there be a January scramble for Edwards, but the Championship is becoming an increasingly attractive destination for players.

Bournemouth and Swansea will keep close tabs on this one.