Ex-Plymouth Argyle and Charlton Athletic striker Bradley Wright-Phillips is becoming a free agent.

Los Angeles FC have decided against renewing his contract, as per a report by the Los Angeles Times.

Wright-Phillips, who is 35 years old, will officially become available on 16th December and will have to start weighing up his next move.

Impressive past year in LA…

The experienced forward only joined LAFC in February and won Comeback Player of the Year this past season.

Wright-Phillips has made a name for himself in America since making the switch over the pond in 2013. He spent seven years with New York Red Bulls and scored 126 goals in 240 games for the MLS side.

His time in England…

He started his career at Manchester City and rose up through the youth ranks there before making 40 appearances for their first-team as a youngster.

Wright-Phillips left City on a permanent basis for Southampton in 2006 and spent three years with the Saints before moving to Plymouth.

He fired 17 goals in 37 games for the Pilgrims but departed for Charlton in January 2009.

Wright-Phillips played a huge role in the Addicks’ promotion to the Championship in his second year at the club, bagging 22 times in all competitions.

However, he found himself back in League One the season after on loan at Brentford before deciding to move to New York.

The striker has been a hit in MLS but is now set to be a free agent. Could he return to England for a final spell on home soil?

Will Wright-Phillips come back to England?