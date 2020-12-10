Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton has provided an update on the future of Fulham’s Anthony Knockaert, and has hinted that their pursuit of West Brom’s Kamil Grosicki might be over.

Another defeat last night has poured misery on Forest’s Championships season.

Five defeats in their last six and desperately struggling for goals, they got their first in five outings at Norwich City last night, thanks to Knockaert.

The Frenchman is a favourite under Hughton having worked with him at Brighton.

He joined on-loan from Fulham in October having made 45 Championship appearances last term, scoring three goals.

READ: Nottingham Forest linked with ex-Blackburn Rovers, Manchester City man

Last night marked his first Forest goal in what was his 11th Championship outing for the club, but speaking to Nottinghamshire Live about his future, Hughton remained coy:

“At this moment we haven’t made any decisions about January. We know we have got a lot of players who came in in the summer.”

Knockaert is only on a short-term loan deal – he’s set to return to Craven Cottage in January.

Another similar player who Forest were closely linked with over summer was Grosicki.

The Pole has been exiled since his West Brom move last January and with Middlesbrough also keen, a Championship loan deal looks a likelihood for Grosicki.

READ: Forest, Swansea, Wednesday lining up move for Euro striker who ‘loves’ English football

“We will look if we can, to tweak a little bit – obviously we looked to bring in Kamil Grosicki in the last window, which didn’t happen,” explained Hughton.

“We will look to tweak things, but I certainly don’t see anything wholesale happening.”

Forest fans can expect nothing ‘wholesale’ next month.

Whether that means incomings or outgoings remains to be seen, but something needs to change at Forest or they face an untimely relegation into League One.

Now winless in six, they host Brentford in the Championship this weekend – a win for either Derby or Wycombe could pull Forest into the bottom-three.