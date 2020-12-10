Arsenal will make a decision soon on William Saliba’s future, as per a report by Goal.

The centre-back is yet to play for the Gunners in the league and could be loaned out to get some game time in January.

Saliba, who is 19 years old, was linked with Championship duo Watford and Brentford in the last transfer window, as covered by The72.

‘It will be decided soon’…

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has admitted a decision on his situation hasn’t been decided yet: “It’s something that we are discussing at the moment. The best thing for us to do. It will be decided soon.”

He added: “To be fair, he’s made massive improvements in the last few months and it’s been a really tricky situation for him. As I mentioned before, designed a pathway for him and there were a lot of things that happened to him in his personal life and professionally as well.

“Now we’ve made some steps forwards, he’s working really hard and played for the under-21s again.”

Big price tag…

Saliba signed for Arsenal for a hefty £27 million (as per Transfermarkt) last year from Saint Etienne and spent last season back on loan with the French side.

The France Under-20 international then linked up with Arsenal this summer but has struggled for opportunities.

He had spells at local side AS Bondy and FC Montfermeil before Saint Etienne signed him in 2016.

Saliba went onto make 19 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit before Arsenal signed him, before playing 17 times back on loan there last season.

A loan move away this winter would provide him with an opportunity to get some minutes under his belt, and Watford and Brentford could try and reignite their summer interest.

