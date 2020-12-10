Wycombe Wanderers are looking to recent history – and two of their Championship rivals – for inspiration in their battle against relegation.

The Chairboys endured a difficult start on making their second-tier bow, needing seven matches to claim their first point at this level.

They have since recovered to post 11 points, including two victories, putting them only a couple of points adrift of safety.

However, they are winless in seven after falling to a 2-1 defeat at Barnsley last night, where a Joe Jacobson penalty was not enough as Callum Styles and Cauley Woodrow earned their hosts all three points.

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth may not have been able to take any points from Barnsley but he is taking inspiration from them, and more specifically their exploits in avoiding the drop last season.

Both Barnsley and Luton Town looked nailed-on for immediate returns to League One at various stages of the season, and were still in the bottom three on the final day, but both pulled off miraculous escapes.

With the season still having plenty of road to run, Ainsworth believes that the achievements of those sides – who have since pushed on to mid-table in the current campaign – should give them hope of performing their own heroics.

“Teams like Barnsley give us every confidence that we can survive,” he told The72 after the defeat at Oakwell.

“Look where they were this time last year. Barnsley and Luton looked dead and buried at times and had a fantastic second half of the season. They worked the division out and had a good January.

“I think that we can take great heed from teams like that. There is every chance that we can survive in the Championship.

“We need a little bit of luck but I’m pretty confident, I’ve got a good enough squad to cause problems.”

Three points from a big relegation clash this Saturday would do very nicely in their attempts to secure another season of Championship football as Coventry City, one of the teams promoted from League One last season alongside Wycombe, visit Adams Park.