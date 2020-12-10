Josh Maja left Sunderland for Bordeaux in January 2019, and he’s since found a ‘connection’ with former Newcastle United favourite Hatem Ben Arfa.

The Englishman was subject of transfer speculation after his breakthrough in the Black Cats first-team.

He’d scored 15 goals in the first-half of the 2018/19 campaign for Sunderland and was snapped up by the Ligue 1 club, having rejected a new contract offer from Sunderland.

Since, he’s made 40 top-flight French appearances, scoring nine goals.

Speaking to girondis4ever.com, Maja spoke of his connection with teammate – and former Newcastle United player – Ben Arfa, who joined Bordeaux in the summer.

“I like this association, everything is going very well,” Maja said. “We have obtained good results, especially in these last two matches. I’m happy to play with Hatem, to have him in the team.

“He is a high quality player, he showed it in the last two matches and even in the previous matches.

“Having him with us is a real pleasure, and it is also during training. We both have a good connection, we hope to show it in the next matches.”

Bordeaux sit in 10th-place of the Ligue 1 table.

Sunderland meanwhile are struggling in League One having parted ways with Phil Parkinson last month, replacing him with ex-Bristol City boss Lee Johnson.

The Bristol-born boss got his first win in midweek, beating Oldham Athletic in the EFL Trophy.

Maja though, at 21, looks as though he’ll have a bright future. Whether that will be spent in France or whether he’ll return to England at some point remains to be seen.

A fine player no doubt, but Sunderland fans might not take too kindly to his newfound ‘connection’ with Ben Arfa.