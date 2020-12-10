Luton Town loan man Rhys Norrington-Davies has signed a new contract with parent club Sheffield United, as announced by their official club website.

The left-back has committed his future to Chris Wilder’s side on a deal until the summer of 2024.

Norrington-Davies, who is 21 years old, has caught the eye on loan in the Championship so far this term with the Hatters and has been linked with Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion, as covered by The72.

Contract extension…

However, the Blades have quashed any chances of him leaving Bramall Lane by tying him down on a fresh deal.

Norrington-Davies has said: “I’m glad to be rewarded having gone out on-loan into the Championship this season and play at senior level for Wales too. My long-term focus is coming back to Bramall Lane and playing for Sheffield United.

“But the standard is good in the second tier, I’m enjoying my football in what has been a hectic few months and to play plenty of games has been fantastic. There is definitely more to come from me and I’m determined to keep improving this season.”

He added: “The senior call up and winning my first cap for Wales came sooner than expected but it was a proud moment for myself and my family.”

Career to date…

The youngster had a spell in the academy at Swansea City before Sheffield United lured him to Yorkshire in 2017. He has been a key player for the Blades’ youth sides in the past but has never made a senior appearance for the club.

Instead, Norrington-Davies has had loan spells away at Barrow and Rochdale over the past two seasons.

A switch to Luton in early September was his next natural progression up the Football League, with his two previous stints being in the National League and League One.

