Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth hopes to have “one or two” players back for their relegation crunch match with Coventry City on Saturday.

His side are two points adrift in the relegation zone after extending their winless run to eight matches with a 2-1 defeat at Barnsley last night.

Callum Styles’ low finish and Cauley Woodrow’s penalty ensured that the Chairboys would return from South Yorkshire without any points, despite Joe Jacobson’s own spot-kick.

With the Championship’s smallest playing budget, survival was always going to be a difficult task in their debut season in the second tier.

But they have not been helped by a spate of injuries, with Anthony Stewart, Ryan Tafazolli, Uche Ikpeazu, Curtis Thompson and Darius Charles currently on the sidelines.

They were boosted by the return of Dominic Gape at Barnsley, and Ainsworth told The72 after the match that he was hopeful of having some players back in time for the visit of Coventry.

Asked if any may be fit, he said: “Yeah, there’s one or two. I’m hoping there are a couple that could come back into the squad.

“Anthony missed out with a knee injury. We’ve got Tafazolli, Ikpeazu and Curtis Thompson who are huge players for us and would walk into my squad.

“Hopefully we can get some back but I’m pretty happy with the squad I’ve got. In the last eight games we’ve been super competitive and probably a couple of points short of what we’ve deserved.”

As well as the possibility of some returnees, Ainsworth also vowed to consider further changes in his team selection after admitting fatigue played some factor in their display against Barnsley.

“That’s probably been our worst performance for the last eight games,” he said. “Legs may have come into that, the fixture schedule and all. I wanted to stay with similar personnel and system.”

Pressed on if that meant changes would be made, Ainsworth added: “We’ll see. I’ll have to check legs.

“Barnsley had an extra day on us tonight because they played Friday, and Coventry have got an extra day on us for Saturday’s game.

“Again we’re going to have to make sure we get it right on the load and the energy levels, because no game’s easy in the Championship. We’re certainly finding that out.”