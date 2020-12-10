Chelsea are reportedly ready to let Fikayo Tomori leave on loan next month, with a potential return to Derby County touted.

The 22-year-old got his first taste of first-team football when he joined Frank Lampard’s Derby County ahead of the 2018/19.

It almost proved to be a promotion-winning campaign for Lampard and Derby, but it ended in disappointment.

He’d soon after take the Chelsea job, with Tomori returning to Stamford bridge to join the first-team action.

He made 15 Premier League appearances last time round, but this season he’s made just one – the summer arrival of Thiago Silva largely keeping him at bay.

Now though, The Sun is reporting that Lampard will in fact let Tomori leave on loan in January.

READ: Sheffield Wednesday man announces contract termination on social media

The defender has been loosely linked with a Derby County return in recent weeks – he made 47 Championship appearances in his first season at the club.

Wayne Rooney is now the man at the helm, but it could yet be John Terry – the former Chelsea man has been linked with the permanent job.

Should he land it, then we could see Tomori head back on loan to Derby.

It still seems an unrealistic transfer but given his successful stint at County last time, and the amount of football he played, it could well be an attractive option once again.

Premier League clubs will no doubt be interested, and a few Championship ones could also get involved.