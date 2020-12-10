Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth described last night’s 2-1 defeat to Barnsley as their “worst performance” in the time since getting their first Championship win two months ago.

The Chairboys took time to settle into life in the second tier, taking four games to score a goal, seven to claim a first point and then eight to register a victory.

Heading into the clash at Barnsley, they had only lost two of the previous nine, albeit not winning in the previous six.

That was made seven after a low Callum Styles finish and a Cauley Woodrow penalty ensured they would leave South Yorkshire without any points.

Ainsworth was honest about the level of their performance, with the Joe Jacobson converted penalty one of only two efforts on goal that they had in the contest.

“I think we’ve played a lot better in the last eight games,” he told The72 after the match. “That’s probably been our worst performance for the last eight games.

“Legs may have come into that, the fixture schedule and all. I wanted to stay with similar personnel and system.

“Barnsley, fair play to them, they negated a lot of what we do. It’s small margins, but the penalty decision (Garath McCleary tripping Luke Thomas) is the difference.

“But if any team edged it, you have to say Barnsley probably put their game together a bit better than we did. It happens, we’ve got to go again on Saturday now and try and make sure we get these points on the board.”

While agreeing with both penalty decisions, Ainsworth was left to rue other events in both boxes.

“We’ve had a couple of decent opportunities where we’ve not hit the target,” he said. “On these nights they come few and far between, so you’ve got to make sure you take those chances.

“We looked just a bit under-par tonight, and when you do can you keep clean sheets, can you stay solid, can you take something away from a cold, wet night in Yorkshire?”

They could not, and it means Wycombe remain second-bottom in the Championship table, two points from safety ahead of the visit of Coventry City to Adams Park on Saturday.

A win could pull them out of the bottom-three at the expense of Derby County and/or Nottingham Forest, who went six without a win at Norwich City last night.