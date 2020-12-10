Huddersfield Town’s on loan star Carel Eiting has said he’s ‘really enjoying’ his spell in West Yorkshire, having left Ajax on loan last summer.

The 22-year-old is a product of the Ajax youth academy.

He joined Huddersfield on a season-long loan having made a handful of first-team appearances for Ajax last time round, and he’s since featured 14 times in the Championship for the Terriers.

Town fans have quickly warmed to the Dutchman.

He’s netted three goals so far this season and is proving a really fine acquisition, with many begging Carlos Corberan to oversee the permanent deal.

Speaking to htafc.com about his time in the Championship so far, Eiting stated how he needed a change after so long with Ajax.

“After 14 years (with Ajax), I wanted something else, a different experience and a different culture to develop me as a person and as a football player,” he said.

“I wanted to learn different aspects about the game, and so far, I’m really happy about my choice. As a person, it’s a different environment and I learn different things about myself every day I’m here.

“I like the people, I like the country, and the habits here. It’s different, but I’m really happy here in England.”

Huddersfield under Corberan look a much stronger outfit than they did last season under Danny Cowley.

They’ve won three of their last four Championship games and go into their weekend trip to Bournemouth in 12th-place of the table – six points from the top-six.

“For me as soon as I walked through the door for the first time, it felt like a warm family where everybody tries to help the team and everybody tries to help each other,” Eiting explained.

“The environment here is really great, everybody is humble, works hard and wants to achieve the best.

“It’s been a great opportunity to play in this team and work under Carlos because he tries to challenge every individual to get better.

“I feel like I’m developing well and physically, I’m getting stronger in trying to be more explosive every time to help the team.”

Corberan would no doubt like to seal the permanent deal for Eiting but given how well he’s performed so far, Ajax might be lining him up for a starting spot next season.

For no though he remains with the Terriers – they look like dark horses for a top-six surge in the build-up to Christmas, and Eiting could be vital in making that happen.