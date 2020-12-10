Newcastle United’s Freddie Woodman is on loan at Swansea City for a second-straight season, and is again impressing.

The 23-year-old made 42 Championship appearances for Swansea City last season.

He proved a vital member of the side that snatched a late top-six spot and he’s so far featured in all 16 of Swansea’s Championship games this season.

Steve Cooper has been effective in using his connections and prior reputation as a youth coach to bring in the likes of Woodman.

Having kept more clean sheets than any other keeper this season (nine) Woodman is being tipped to cause Steve Bruce a ‘managerial headache’ upon his return next season.

The Magpies have a couple of solid keepers in Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow, but a report from nufcblog.co.uk suggests that Woodman could be in contention for a starting spot with Newcastle next season.

Cooper’s side have the best defence in the Football League.

They’ve conceded just 10 goals in 16 league outings this season and Woodman is obviously a centre-point in that, keeping his ninth clean sheet of the season v Bournemouth last time out.

He’s seemingly content in South Wales, but given his form he could well be eyeing a Premier League starting spot.

It could come with Swansea should they gain promotion and come back for Woodman, or it could yet be with Newcastle.

He’s no doubt a fine keeper, and Swansea can largely be credited with making him into the goalkeeper he is today.