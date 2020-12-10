Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City are all considering a January move for NAC Breda striker Sydney van Hooijdonk.

He is the son of one-time Celtic, Forest and Dutch national team striker Pierre.

Having progressed through the youth ranks in the Nethelands with Breda, van Hooijdonk is now readying himself for a free transfer in January.

The Sun have cited the aforementioned Championship teams with an interest in van Hooijdonk, with the 20-year-old having a ‘clause’ in his contract which could see him leave next month.

His contract is set to expire next summer and he’s reportedly refused another deal, with it looking likely that he’ll leave the club on a free transfer next month.

Keen on a move to England, he could be a keen acquisition for all of Forest, Swansea and Wednesday.

READ: Sheffield Wednesday man announces contract termination on social media

Forest and Wednesday are the two strugglers – they could do with goals a lot more than Swansea, but Steve Cooper’s high-flying side on paper, looks like the more attractive option.

Speaking to a Dutch outlet as quoted in Examiner Live, van Hooijdonk is keen on English football, and has already stated his love for the second-tier.

“I just love that competition (the Premier League), and it’s also fine if I don’t get there until my 30th birthday,” he said.

“In terms of big teams there, that club [Liverpool] is the one I like the best, but I can also enjoy a Crystal Palace or clubs from the Championship,” he said.

There could be a rush to sign him in January should he take up the option to leave Breda.

He’s eight goals in 12 Eerste Divisie appearances this season, and at 20-years-old he prove a really prosperous player in the Championship.