Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers are being linked with Stoke City forward Tyrese Campbell, with Celtic and Rangers in the running also, reports Football Insider.

The old firm pair had reportedly tried to arrange a pre-contract deal with Campbell last January.

But the ex-Manchester City man would reject both offers and sign a new deal at Stoke City – this season he’s scored six goals in 16 Championship games.

It comes after an impressive debut season for the Potters last time round.

Having worked his way through the youth ranks at the club, Campbell would last season be handed his first full-season in the first-team.

In 33 Championship games he netted nine gols, asserting himself as one of the division’s most exciting, young strikers – last summer, reports cited that Stoke had placed a £10million price-tag on Campbell.

At 20-years-old then, Campbell could already be about to get his Premier League move.

Having left Manchester City as a youngsters he’s found refuge at Stoke, and the Potters aren’t keen on offloading him next month either.

Michael O’Neill then could face a contested January in trying to keep hold of Campbell.

Rangers have recently come back into contention to sign Campbell with Steven Gerrard’s Rangers finding form, and looking like an attractive option once again.

Stoke though are challenging for a top-six spot this season.

Having recovered from Nathan Jones’ dismal showing last time round, O’Neill’s Stoke go into their weekend clash at Derby County in 8th-place of the Championship table.