Nottingham Forest are to go head-to-head with Mick McCarthy’s APOEL Nicosia for the signing of Shamrock Rovers’ Jack Byrne.

Cypriot outlet Protathlima clam that Forest are in the running to sign the 24-year-old midfielder.

But so too are APOEL Nicosia – managed by former Wolves, Ipswich Town and Republic of Ireland boss McCarthy.

Once on the books at Manchester City, Byrne has already played in the Championship with the likes of Blackburn Rivers and Wigan Athletic.

He’s also spent time with Oldham Athletic and Kilmarnock, but has found his footing since returning to his native Ireland.

With Shamrock, he’s made 50 league appearances in the last season-and-a-half, scoring 17 goals from midfield.

That number will excite Chris Hughton – his side are strapped for goals and shot of form ahead of January, which could yet be a bust month for the club.

Defeat at Norwich this week leaves them hanging above the relegation zone having now gone six games without a win in the Championship – losing five of those.

Hughton seemingly has his work cut out and the only thing likely to save him is a strong January transfer window.

How much – of even if – the club will spend remains to be seen.

This year has left a lot of clubs in financial turmoil and Forest could well be planning a subdued window – Byrne though would be a fine acquisition, and he could yet crack the Championship on his second time of asking.