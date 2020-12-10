Derby County earned a hard-fought draw away at Brentford on Wednesday night as they continue to fight their way out of the relegation places.

The Bees missed two glorious chances to win the game but they didn’t have their shooting boots on as Vitaly Janelt and Bryan Mbeumo both missed from close range.

Derby had chances of their own, the best falling for winger Kamil Jozwiak but he saw his effort come back off the post in the second half.

The Rams’ Interim manager Wayne Rooney can be happy with what he saw from his team as that makes them four unbeaten with three draws and a win on the former England striker’s record.

Rooney was pleased with the performance and identified how crucial clean sheets are in the Championship.

“It’s a very good point. Brentford are a good team and are difficult to play against. Our shape and discipline was fantastic. I’m delighted to get a clean sheet and a point,” Rooney said.

“The first priority for us was clean sheets. We knew we wouldn’t get many chances tonight. We got a bit of luck at times, but I think the players deserved that.



“Over the last four games I’ve been happy with how it’s going, and I’m excited for the next two home fixtures.”



“The players are fighting for their places. I’m not afraid to throw players in, and you can see that the players are battling to start games, which is great to see.”



Rooney was pleased with debutant 18-year-old Kornell McDonald who was brought on early in the second half for the injured Curtis Davies.



“I thought he did very well. It’s a tricky game to come on in. If I’m being honest, he was close to starting. He’s trained really well. If I feel you’re training well, I have no fear in starting you,” he said.

Derby will host Stoke City next at Pride Park on Saturday as they look to make it five unbeaten under Rooney and co, and hopefully move out of the bottom-three at the expense of Nottingham Forest.