Stoke City have been really impressive so far this season, and at the time of writing Micheal O’Neill’s men sit eighth in the Championship table.

The January window will be crucial for them, as you feel a couple of really good signings could help them towards a potential playoff finish. Here are two players who I feel Stoke should rekindle their interest in from the summer.

Sam Cosgrove

Stoke were strongly linked with Aberdeen forward Sam Cosgrove over the summer, and the Potters could reignite their interest in the English talisman next month.

None of Stoke’s attackers are really hitting the height on the goal scoring front, and Cosgrove could carry the threat they’ve been missing. There is always pressure when a club make a big money signing on a striker in January, but if Cosgrove could settle his goals could fire the Staffordshire side to success.

Paddy McNair

Another player the Potters were linked with over the summer was Paddy McNair. The former Manchester United midfielder is no stranger to Michael O’Neill, having played under him on international duty, and would be a great singing for Stoke.

O’Neill has made no secret of his admiration for the midfielder, and a lucrative offer could be enough to prise the Northern Ireland international away from Middlesbrough.

McNair is an obvious talent, and if the Potters could snap him up in January he would be able to make an impact for them whatever division they find themselves in at the start of next season.

Linking up with the manager who gave him his chance on the international stage, may be a chance impossible to resist for McNair. You feel that this is a player Stoke are surely going to target next month. It would be a major boost under the O’Neill era at the Bet365 stadium, and be one hell of a signing as well for the Potters.