According to a Sun article by reporter Neil Custis, English football could be getting a Van Hooijdonk return, but it won’t be former Forest star Pierre.

Rather it will be Pierre van Hooijdonk’s son, Sydney. Custis’ article also somewhat confirms that Nottingham Forest, Swansea City and Sheffield Wednesday are after landing the 20-year-old NAC Breda frontman.

What The Sun confirm

The Sun’s Custis confirms in his article that three sides from the Sky Bet Championship are ‘interested’ in Sydney van Hooijdonk. They are: Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City.

They also clarifiy his contract situation at Breda in that he has refuted a new offer from the second-tier Dutch club. A clause in his current deal allows him to walk away on a free transfer in January.

A little about van Hooijdonk junior

He made the jump from age-group football to the first-team squad in 2018 with NAC Breda.

Before that he featured for the Under-21s, scoring 7 in 16 games and for the Under-19s, scoring 35 in 41 games.

This season the young striker, with the famous father, has scored 8 goals in 12 games and also provided two assists.

The three likely destnations

Sheffield Wednesday are rock-bottom in the Championship and are already four points from safety. Tony Pulis has already said that the club are planing for a massive January and they definitely need a striker.

His father’s former club, Nottingham Forest, are also a side on the slide. They sit an uncomfortable 21st in the table just a point shy of the drop zone.

Swansea City sit 4th in the Championship table, the most appetising of the three linked sides. On 30 points, the Swans are just a single point and a few goalsshy of 2nd and the automatic promotion places.

Whhat would be the best option for Sydney Van Hooijdonk should he choose English football?