It was another impressive point earned by Wayne Rooney’s Derby County side against Brentford. They entered the game as the underdogs but left having made a resounding statement.

Derby fans were quick to share their satisfaction with the well-earned point on Twitter, too.

The result leaves the Rams just two points away from safety. As they continue to improve, too, their rise back to where they belong should follow suit.

Defensively, the game against Brentford, once more proved their renewed resilience.

And, while offensively they flattered to deceive at times, Rooney’s side are, at the very least, nearing their best on the defensive front once more.

The result keeps Brentford in the play-off places, but it also signals two disappointing draws in a row. The first, coming against 10 man Blackburn Rovers, would have hurt.

This one, however, will leave a more permanent sting to their expectations this season.

As for Derby, the players will be left delighted at the result, as will the fans who took to Twitter after the game to share their delight.

Massive point and clean sheet that, got to start taking Rooney seriously now 🤔 — Daley 💙 (@DaleyTinsley) December 9, 2020

Good result 💪 — Jack Austin (@jacka2004dcfc) December 9, 2020

Great point. Battled till the last minute💪🏻 — Jamie Probert (@Jamie_Probert1) December 9, 2020

Solid point against a solid team, our performances are getting a lot better — RamsMan (@RamsMan5) December 9, 2020

Well played tonight boys, away from home, solid point, onto Saturday 🐏🖤🤍 — Reece (Abu Derby Rams) (@R789099) December 9, 2020