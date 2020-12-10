Following a disappointing, and rather unexpected, 1-0 loss against Bristol City, Blackburn Rovers were quick to air their frustrations about the result on Twitter.

A win would have seen Rovers enter the all-important play-off places. It wasn’t to be, however, with Famara Diedhiou’s 82nd-minute goal condemning Tony Mowbray’s goal to defeat.

The fans’ frustration is of no surprise. In truth, last time out, when down to 10 men against Brentford, they were lucky to come away with a draw. This time around, they couldn’t even salvage a point up against a tough Bristol side.

Mowbray’s side so clearly possesses the capabilities to form the surprise of the season. It has to be said, though, results such as the one tonight act as a reality check for those at Ewood Park.

Their feet are now firmly back on the ground, perhaps distanced from any play-off talks.

The fans were quick to take to Twitter following the game to air their frustrations at one of this season’s top goalscorers Adam Armstrong.

Armstrong getting too selfish lost us the game — Ruks (@Ruks0) December 9, 2020

yeah Armstrong is a cracking player but he is turning too greedy for my liking could of created a few more better chances if he decide to pass but no he's keeps shooting time after time — Lewis Hartley (@LewisTHartley) December 9, 2020

That’s a tough one to take thought we played well! Didn’t deserve to lose! Armstrong got greedy tonight! Can’t be losing games like this! It’s so frustrating — Maurice Murphy (@Mossymnm1) December 9, 2020

I don’t care how many goals Armstrong’s scores he’s too selfish — Football (@footiebal) December 9, 2020

Get Armstrong off — . (@HuwGale) December 9, 2020

They were there for taking, to much greed up top from Arma, team game! Disappointed ! — Finch (@Goldfinch1716) December 9, 2020