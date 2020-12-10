Huddersfield Town have made an excellent start to this season under Carlos Corberan, the Terriers appear to be rejuvenated and sit 12th in the Championship table.

The Terriers bought smart in the summer, and brought in a couple of really good signings such as Pipa and Naby Sarr. Huddersfield don’t need too much in January, but may go back in for a couple of players, here are two players I would suggest the Terriers go back in for:

Rolando Aarons

This is a rather obvious choice, and someone I have referred to in previous articles. Rolando Aarons was strongly linked with Huddersfield in January, and the Terriers were beaten by the clock in their attempts to sign him on deadline day.

It’s extremely likely that Huddersfield will go back in and complete a deal for Aarons in January. And the wing is a position where they need some more depth, so Aarons would definitely be a sensible signing for the Terriers. https://www.examinerlive.co.uk…

Macauley Bonne

A much more ambitious suggestion, but an option nonetheless, Macauley Bonne hasn’t settled so far at QPR, and Huddersfield could rekindle their interest in the then Charlton forward from the summer.

Macauley Bonne would be a great signing for the Yorkshire side, and would certainly add to the Terriers attacking threat. Additionally, he wouldn’t take long to settle in Huddersfield, being that he is friends, and former teammates with Naby Sarr, and Josh Koroma from his time at Charlton and QPR respectively.

Huddersfield aren’t big spenders, and QPR you would feel would at least expect to recoup the money they spent on him over the summer, but you never know in football. The transfer would most certainly suit Huddersfield, as Bonne is a top player, who isn’t really settling in West London, and may look for an escape route in January.