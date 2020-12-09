Reports from earlier this month from Italian website calciomercato put Premier League side Everton as a side interested in Brentford’s blazing hotshot Ivan Toney.

Former Newcastle United and Peterborough striker star Toney has been tasked with replacing the goals of Ollie Watkins at the Bees.

In fairness the youngster has had a blazing start to his career at the London side and is definitely proving to be shrewd, £5m purchase.

Toney setting Brentford alight with goals – Everton drawn in

He only cost Brentford a meagre sum of £5m when the Bees signed him from Peterborough United. Yet, Ivan Toney is worth every penny of that fee.

It was his output during two season’s at London Road – 48 goals/15 assists in 94 games – that saw him rise in prominence.

When prominence of that magnitude calls, then a striker is in the shop window. Once that happens then you can almost set your watch on it that a higher-tier side will come in and take a punt on them.

Brentford were that side. They took the plunge and paid Peterborough United a reported £5m to land Toney and his 14 goals this season certainly have the Bees buzzing.

Everton ‘interest’ would just be another Beckford for the Toffees

Jermaine Beckford was snapped up by Leeds United – then a League One club – at the start of March 2006. The former Wealdstone hitman went on to be a modern great at Elland Road.

Like Toney, Beckford had an eye for goal and was hugely prolific for the Whites. In 147 games for United, Beckford scored 84 goals and provided 11 assists.

His most famous goal came as Leeds beat Manchester United 1-0 in front of a packed Old Trafford in the FA Cup Third Round.

His final season for Leeds saw Beckford score 25 goals (7 assists), a tally good enough to see them promoted back to the Championship.

However, Everton ‘interest’ in Ivan Toney would just be the Merseysiders making the same mistake they did with grabbing Jermain Beckford from Elland Road.

In his one season-and-a-bit with Everton, Beckford scored 8 Premier League goals – including one where he dribbled the ball through the Chelsea side from deep inside his own half.

As good as Ivan Toney is; he’s not quite there yet. Everton bringing him in to the Premier League would just be a case of repeating old mistakes.

Would Ivan Toney be a boom or a bust in the Premier League at Everton?