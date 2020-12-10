Kenny Jackett is yet to open discussions with Jordy Hiwula despite the Portsmouth striker’s contract coming to an end on 20th January.

The ex-Coventry City man scored twice on Tuesday as Pompey beat League Two side Cheltenham Town in the Papa John’s Trophy.

It represents three goals in five games for the Manchester City academy product, who signed for the Blues in October.

Hiwula was brought to Fratton Park on a short-term deal as a free agent which is set to run out next month.

Speaking to The News, Kenny Jackett has revealed no discussions have taken place in regards to extending the player’s contract.

“I hope there won’t be problems with Jordy signing. I’m pleased with him, but we haven’t spoken about that. If you are asking me what I think of him, I like him, I think he has fitted in well and looks comfortable at the club. I haven’t talked to him about his contract, he has really got his head down and worked hard and tried to help us. He is a good quality to have.

“You want people who are comfortable and want to be at the club. I brought him in and have been pleased with what I have seen so far, definitely.”

With his only starts this season coming in cup games, Hiwula may decide to decline a contract with the club if one is offered in the hunt for first team football.

The 26-year-old has only seen about ten minutes of League One action so far this term with Jackett favouring Ellis Harrison and Marcus Harness as partners to John Marquis up front.

Hiwula was a bit-part-player in Coventry’s League One winning campaign last term and has further proved his quality by taken the chances presented to him in the cup games this season.

This means the player may fancy his chances of being a key man elsewhere in the league.

For now he will be hoping that his two goals midweek will be enough to put him in contention to start when Portsmouth face Ipswich Town at the weekend.

Should Hiwula be offered an extension?