When he was at Wigan, the crowd chant went along the lines that he was on fire and the opposition defence was terrified. However, Will Grigg has gone off the boil somewhat.

Rather than ‘on fire’ and defences being ‘terrified’, it’s more of a case of ‘misfire’ and Sunderland fans ‘msytified’. However, per the Chronicle Live website, it is something that new Black Cats boss Lee Johnson is determined to change.

Will Grigg was on fire…

29-year-old Grigg was on fire at Wigan Athletic after the Northern Ireland international joined the Latics in a £1.3m, 2015 deal from Brentford.

At the London club, Grigg hit just 5 goals in 36 appearances. He hit 65 goals and made 14 assists during his time at the DW Stadium.

That goal output was enough to see Sunderland pay £4m – a League One record – for him on January deadline day last year. Since then, he’s largely struggled for goals for the Wearsiders – hitting just 8 in 57 appearances.

…now Johnson wants to find the flames

Speaking to the Chronicle Live, new Sunderland boss Johnson says that he is determined to see Grigg recapture his former fire.

The former Latics star has started both games played under Jahnson’s hand. The former Bristol City boss said: “I’ll just keeping working with him and keep trying to educate him to what I want.”

Johnson says that one way he will succeed is by encouraging Grigg to accept failure but keep plugging away: “For me, it’ll be encouraging him to keep daring to fail by making sure that you keep making that box.”

Eventually, he said this approach will pay dividends: “you’ll get those three or four goals on the spin where you get those little ricochets or a lovely little finish, and all of a sudden the confidence comes back and you dink one over the keeper.

“Then the fans come back onside and Will Grigg’s on fire again.”

Will Lee Johnson make Grigg fire again or is he shot through?