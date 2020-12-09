One of Middlesbrough’s standout players has been given some positive news ahead of tonight’s trip to Preston North End.

Neil Warnock’s team can move to within a point of the Championship play-off positions if they claim maximum points in the clash at Deepdale.

Going into the match, only one side in the division has conceded fewer goals this season than Middlesbrough’s impressive record of just 11 in 16 games.

A key ingredient in their defensive success has been Anfernee Dijksteel, who under Warnock has become a leader at the back.

However, he has missed the last two fixtures through injury, having picked up a problem in their defeat to Huddersfield Town at the end of November.

The Dutch defender is set to miss out again tonight, but he received a positive update this week with his manager revealing to the media that he could be back in the team within the next seven days.

Marcus Browne and Ashley Fletcher remain out with hamstring injuries, although the former is closing in on a return.

Striker Fletcher, however, is ruled out until the end of January, while Middlesbrough expect to be without Grant Hall for another three months with a calf injury.

Other than those players, Warnock was pleased to report that there were no fresh problems since their 1-0 defeat away at Stoke City last weekend.

“We had a few knocks from the weekend, but the lads seem to have overcome them,” the septuagenarian boss told the club website.

“There were a few in the treatment room but just to get rubs. Touch wood we’ll have the same squad to pick from.”