Brentford boss Thomas Frank says Marcus Forss needs to ‘find his feet’ playing in his new position, with both Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham Hotspur linked.

Forss has made excellent progress this season and is the Bees’ second top goalscorer behind Ivan Toney with 7 goals in 17 appearances across all competitions to date.

The record is more impressive when you consider the fact he has only started in five of those games and is yet to complete a full 90 minutes in the Championship.

The 21-year-old has been deployed as a left winger in the last couple of games after previously being used as a striker, and Frank says patience will be key as the Finn adapts to his new role in the side.

“I think he needs to slightly find his feet,” Frank told West London Sport.

“I think he can help us there because he thinks like a striker, because he is a striker and a goalscorer.

“He will arrive in the box and it’s my job to make sure that he finds the right positions and I will keep working with him on that.

“But it’s good to have that solution because we need goalscorers in the team.”

Forss has also enjoyed a breakthrough period on international scene too, scoring on his senior international debut in a famous 2-0 win away at reigning World champions France in Paris last month.

He subsequently gained two more caps in the side’s UEFA Nations League matches against Bulgaria and Wales.

These exploits have reportedly caught the attention of a number of top European clubs, including Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham Hotspur, according to Eurosport.

It sums up a period of rapid progress for the Finn, who initially joined Brentford’s B team from West Bromwich Albion in July 2017, before signing for AFC Wimbledon on loan in September 2019 where he scored 11 goals across 19 appearances.

With that this in mind, it looks like Brentford may face a battle to keep the Finn.