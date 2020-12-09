Preston North End will be looking to improve on a dire home record this season when they welcome Middlesbrough to Deepdale tonight.

While they top the Championship away table, the point they secured in a 2-2 draw with Wycombe Wanderers last weekend was only the fourth taken from home fixtures this term.

Improving that record will be an urgent priority for manager Alex Neil, who will weigh up his selection accordingly for the visit of Neil Warnock’s Boro.

He will be forced into a couple of changes, with Ben Pearson ruled out with ankle ligament damage sustained in that Wycombe tie, while Daniel Johnson picked up a fifth yellow card and therefore misses this match through suspension.

Those gaps in midfield have give an opportunity for the likes of Josh Harrop, Tom Bayliss and Brad Potts to stake their claim, while Alan Browne can also be thrown into the dilemma.

That’s because, after a stint filling in at right-back, the Preston skipper is likely to make way for Darnell Fisher, who makes his return from a three-match ban.

Andrew Hughes, Paul Gallagher and Josh Earl are all doubtful again with hamstring injuries, forwards Billy Bodin and Louis Moult remain out with knee injuries and are unlikely to play before the new year, and Patrick Bauer (Achilles) could be out for the season.

The spate of injuries mean that, as well as Jacob Holland-Wilkinson and Adam O’Reilly, fellow youngsters Jack Baxter and Lewis Coulton could be chosen in the squad again.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Rudd; Fisher, Huntington, Davies, Rafferty; Ledson, Browne; Barkhuizen, Harrop, Sinclair; Maguire.