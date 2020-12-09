Preston North End will be without two key players when they look to earn only their second home win of the season tonight against Middlesbrough.

Alex Neil’s side have had contrasting form at Deepdale and on the road, boasting the best away record in the entire Championship while picking up only four points on their home ground.

They collected one in a 2-2 draw against Wycombe Wanderers last Saturday, but events in that game mean that they will be missing two important men when Middlesbrough visit.

Of greatest concern is midfielder Ben Pearson, who hobbled off with damaged ankle ligaments and will now be out for “a reasonable period of tie”, according to Neil.

The manager will also be without attacking midfielder Daniel Johnson, who picked up a one-match suspension when he received a fifth yellow card of the season at the weekend.

On the flip side, Preston do have the services of full-back Darnell Fisher once more, after he completed a three-match ban.

There was some good news earlier this week for defender Patrick Bauer, who had successful surgery on his Achilles tendon injury, but the German may still miss the remainder of the campaign.

Andrew Hughes, Paul Gallagher and Josh Earl are all doubtful again with hamstring injuries, although Hughes is back in training.

Forwards Billy Bodin and Louis Moult remain out with knee injuries and are unlikely to play before the new year.

Commenting on the current injury situation, Neil told the club website ahead of the Middlesbrough game: “That side of it has been tough for us, but we just need to get on with it.

“We have been really light in full-back areas but hopefully that is something, with Darnell coming and the other lads not too far away, we can resolve.”