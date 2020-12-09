Norwich City midfielder Emiliano Buendia is being linked with both Arsenal and Leeds United.

The 23-year-old impressed in last season’s Premier League.

He featured 36 times as the Canaries were relegated into the Championship, prompting doubt about his future at the club.

Leeds United were strongly linked with him at one point, with Arsenal having since ‘added’ him to their shortlist.

Today, Metro reported that Arsenal fans have managed to get in contact with the agency that represents Buendia – Twenty Two Sports Management on Instagram.

The ‘cryptic’ message suggests that Buendia’s agency might push for a move to Arsenal in the coming weeks.

Norwich have already slapped a £25million price-tag on the midfielder, who’s scored three goals in 12 Championship appearances this season.

He was one of a number of Norwich player who were linked with Premier League moves over the summer, only to remain at Carrow Road.

Daniel Farke’s side have since emerged as promotion favourites.

They’ve taken 31 pints from their opening 16 Championship games and have the chance to retake their top spot with the visit of strugglers Nottingham Forest.

Chris Hughton’s side look destined for a relegation battle this season and go into tonight just one spot above the drop zone – they’re winless in five.

Buendia though will be hoping to keep on impressing for Norwich this season.

There’s clearly still some interest in him and should his form continue up until January – at the earliest – then a move to either Arsenal or Leeds could yet materialise.