Speaking to Wales Online, Cardiff City boss Neil Harris has revealed loan star Harry Wilson has suffered a “bizarre” injury in their 2-1 win over Stoke City.

Cardiff City made it four consecutive Championship wins on Tuesday night with a win over fellow in-form side Stoke City.

Neil Harris’ Bluebirds came from behind to win 2-1. Stoke went ahead through a Sean Morrison goal, sending Michael O’Neill’s side into the break 1-0 up.

However, goals from Robert Glatzel and Morrison ensured that all three points travelled back to Wales with Cardiff City.

Potential injury blow

On a night of positives, Cardiff were dealt a potential blow when loan star Harry Wilson was withdrawn from the tie.

Wilson went off on the hour mark after a 50/50 challenge with Stoke City man James McClean. The Liverpool loanee complained of an arm injury, with Harris providing a further insight into the injury.

What Harris had to say

Speaking after the game, Cardiff manager Harris said the club will wait and see the extent of Wilson’s injury, revealing it appears to be a bicep problem. He said:

“It’s a really bizarre one. It’s an arm injury.

“The muscle in the arm, the bicep, not because he’s been in the gym doing loads of weights. He’s not built like that! We’ll just have to see.”

Wilson’s season so far

The Wales international has featured heavily for Cardiff City this season. Wilson, 23, has played in 11 games across all competitions, scoring two goals and laying on three assists in the process.

With the loan man suffering a knock, it will be interesting to see if he is fit in time for Cardiff’s upcoming clash with fierce rivals Swansea City.