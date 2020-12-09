Speaking to the club’s official website, Blackburn Rovers midfielder Joe Rothwell has said tonight’s game is a chance to show that they are ready to fight for a spot in the top six.

Tonight, Blackburn Rovers have the chance to make it seven consecutive games unbeaten. They also stand a chance of breaking into the Championship’s top six.

Tough competition

However, they will have to get past fellow top-six hopefuls Bristol City if they want to do so. Dean Holden’s side sit in 8th spot, two places and two points ahead of Tony Mowbray’s side.

Last time out

At the weekend, Blackburn played out a 2-2 draw against promotion candidates Brentford. Joe Rothwell and Jacob Davenport got the goals as Darragh Lenihan was sent off in the first half.

A chance to show what they’re made of

A win over Bristol City after a draw with Brentford would show just how serious Rovers are about challenging for promotion. Rothwell wants Mowbray’s side to do just that.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Rothwell challenged Blackburn to come through another tough challenge and boost their hopes of promotion. Here’s what he had to say:

“It’ll be another tough game for us against a side who have started the season really well.

“I’m not sure about their last few results, but they’re doing well and they are above us in the table at the moment.

“All we can do is concentrate on ourselves and take confidence in the results that we’ve picked up recently. Hopefully, that form and confidence will continue tonight.

“We’ve got a tough run now until the end of the year, some big games. Hopefully, we can get some results to move ourselves right up there and into the top six, which is where we want to be.

“The last few seasons we’ve come close but haven’t quite managed to get in there.

“Should we get in there soon enough, that will only add to the confidence and belief to the group.”

Over to you…

How do you think the game will pan out? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

How will Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City end?