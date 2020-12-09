Barnsley will aim to return to winning ways tonight when relegation-battling Wycombe Wanderers visit Oakwell.

Valerien Ismael’s side have lost three of their past four matches after a positive start to his time in charge.

Wycombe come into the clash in the bottom three in the table, making it a big opportunity for the Reds to get more points on the board.

Defender Jordan Williams will miss out again because of a hamstring injury, but the only other absentees for Barnsley are the long-term injured duo of Ben Williams (ACL) and Mike Bahre (abductor).

Ismael remained consistent with his team selection in the recent run of three matches in six days, making only one change to the starting line-up across the trilogy.

Although those players have had time to recover from their exertions with a five-day window between defeat to Bournemouth last Friday and the visit of Gareth Ainsworth’s men, the head coach may still be tempted into changes.

Victor Adeboyejo started in their previous two games but struggled to make a major impact, and Ismael may be minded to bring Dominik Frieser back into the forward line.

Herbie Kane has put in good shifts in midfield alongside Alex Mowatt, but on-loan Leicester City man Matty James will be pushing his case for a return to the starting line-up.

And at the back, although the trio of Mads Andersen, Michal Helik and Michael Sollbauer has been untouched throughout Ismael reign thus far, he did give Aapo Halme a half-hour spell in the Bournemouth match to test his credentials.

Predicted line-up (3-4-3): Walton; Sollbauer, Helik, Andersen; Brittain, James, Mowatt, Styles; Frieser, Woodrow, Chaplin.