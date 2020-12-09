Brentford will be aiming to return to winning ways when they host a resurgent Derby County side tonight.

The Bees are currently unbeaten in nine games after a 2-2 draw with Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, but would be disappointed not to extend their winning streak to four games following Callum Davenport’s 87th-minute equaliser.

Nevertheless, the west Londoners are still well placed for another promotion push as we rapidly approach the second half of the season, and know that a point against the Rams will be enough to move them back up into the top six.

They have also enjoyed facing Derby in recent years and are unbeaten in the last three encounters between the sides, scoring nine goals in that time.

The Bees did a league double over the Rams last season, winning this game 3-0 last season before recording a 3-1 victory in the reverse fixture at Pride Park.

If the last three games in this fixture are anything to go by, then we should expect another entertaining contest, as a total of 13 goals have been scored by both clubs and includes a 3-3 draw at Griffin Park in April 2019.

Thomas Frank has a relatively small injury list heading into this gruelling period of festive fixtures, with Christian Norgaard and Mads Roerslev Rasmussen ruled out due to ankle injuries, while Shandon Baptiste will miss out with a knee problem.

Frank is optimistic that Norgaard will return to action in the near future after the Dane’s recent return to training.