Barnsley head coach Valerien Ismael has provided an injury update ahead of his side’s match against Wycombe Wanderers tonight.

The Reds will be looking to return to winning ways in the Championship after a harrowing 4-0 defeat to Bournemouth last Friday.

That loss was a third in four matches for the South Yorkshire side, who had originally made a brilliant start to life under Ismael following his appointment in October.

Ismael cited physical and mental fatigue as a factor in that televised defeat to the Cherries, after a run of three matches in six days.

READ: Tottenham Hotspur join Borussia Dortmund in race to sign Championship man

The one benefit of playing on the Friday night, however, is that they have now have five days between matches – a rare luxury in this highly congested season.

As a result, Ismael can expect his players to be a little more refreshed ahead of another busy run which begins tonight at Oakwell.

However, the time has not been enough for defender Jordan Williams to make a full recovery from a hamstring injury.

The 21-year-old has been limited to just one substitute appearance so far in Ismael’s tenure because of the recurring problem, and he will miss out again when Wycombe visit.

The only other absentees in the squad are long-term injured pair Ben Williams (ACL) and Mike Bahre (abductor).

Reds skipper Alex Mowatt explained to the media ahead of the match how the time off in the last few days has helped the squad feel refreshed.

“We had a few days off after the Bournemouth game,” the former Leeds United midfielder explained.

“The gaffer said to rest and recover, have some time with your family. With two games a week it is hectic but it’s been good so far and if you lose a game you get another chance soon to put it right.

“You play a game, then work on recovery and then shape for the next game. We don’t do a lot of high intensity training now.”

Barnsley recent run of results have seen them drop to 17th in the table, though they are still a comfortable eight points above the relegation zone.