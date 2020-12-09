Brentford host Derby County in the Championship tonight, with Wayne Rooney’s side looking to pull out of the relegation zone.

The ex-Manchester United and England man got his first win as interim boss of Derby last weekend, claiming a 1-0 win over Millwall.

Thomas Frank’s side are gaining momentum but go into tonight having been left disappointed at the weekend – they drew with 10-man Blackburn.

Here we look at some betting tips for Brentford v Derby County in the Championship tonight:

Brentford go into this one as favourites with a Bet365 backing of 4/7.

Derby go into tonight as 5/1 underdogs.

The price for the draw is 3/1.

At the Griffin Park Community Stadium, Brentford have lost just once in their last 12. They’re unbeaten in six home games going into tonight, having drawn four of them.

Meanwhile, Derby County’s away form sees them in 17th-place of the away table.

They’ve picked up eight points on their travels this season with their weekend win coming at The Den. Before that though, they’d won just one in 16 away outings.

Brentford tips

With fans getting to enjoy the new stadium first the first time last weekend, they’ll be expecting plenty more goals at the Griffin Park Community Stadium this season.

Blackburn’s late goal denied them the win but it extended their unbeaten run to nine in the Championship – in three of them, Brentford have conceded a late equaliser.

TIP: Brentford to be leading at half-time and over 1.5 goals in the first-half = 4/1

What’s more is that Brentford are one of the few teams to amass less than half of their total points (27) away from home.

Another harrowing fact for Brentford is that they’ve dropped the most points from a leading half-time position at home, than any other Championship club this season – seven in total.

TIP: Brentford to be leading Derby County 2-0 at half-time = 7/1

But with Ivan Toney in their ranks, they have a chance. The striker has 14 goals in the Championship already – Toney is priced at 4/5 to score anytime tonight, and 12/5 to score first.

Derby County tips

With Rooney up and running in interim charge of the Rams, it’ll give our nations all-time top-scorer plenty of confidence heading to West London tonight.

Ending a winless run of 11 – including six defeats in the Championship – they tonight face a Brentford side who’ve won the last three meetings between the two, scoring three goals in each, and keeping clean sheets in two.

TIP: Over 3.5 goals in the game = 11/4

Last weekend marked only Derby’s second clean sheet of the season.

The problem lies in the final moments of matches – Derby have conceded more goals (11) between the 76th-minute and full-time, than they have in the first-half of all league games this season (8).

TIP: Goal after 72:59 = 5/6

This includes conceding in post the 75-minute mark in three of their last four away contests, having drawn both away games in which they’ve lead this season.

Score prediction: Brentford 2-1 Derby County