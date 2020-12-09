Derby County travel to in-form Brentford tonight looking for a win which could take them out of the bottom three in the Championship.

The Rams are showing signs of recovery after recording only a second victory of the season away at Millwall on Saturday, which increased their unbeaten run to three games following 1-1 draws with Coventry City and Wycombe Wanderers respectively.

That Millwall result was all the more pleasing given the fact it ended a run of 10 games without a clean sheet for Rooney’s men – the last was back on 3rd October when the Rams claimed an impressive 1-0 win away at promotion-chasing Norwich City.

But Derby face an arguably more challenging task this evening, as they play an in-form Brentford side that is unbeaten in nine games and still reeling after conceding a late equaliser to draw 2-2 with Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Derby haven’t enjoyed facing Brentford recently either, having lost each of their last three games against the Bees and conceding nine goals in the process.

Their chances of improving that recent record will be helped by a clean bill of health among the squad, with Nathan Byrne the only absentee through suspension after picking up a fifth yellow card of the season on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Graeme Shinnie is one yellow card from picking up a suspension himself and Rooney will be guarded against losing another player due to disciplinary issues.