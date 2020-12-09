Norwich City defender Grant Hanley has the best passing percentage record in the Championship.

The centre-back leads the way in the second tier so far this season with an impressive 90.2% of his passes completed, as per WhoScored.

Hanley, who is 29 years old, has made 12 appearances so far in this campaign for Daniel Farke and is statistically proving he can play out from the back.

His passing success rate is top ahead of QPR’s Chris Willock (90%), Brentford’s Josh Dasilva (88.7%) and Blackburn Rovers’ Tyrhys Dolan (88.6%).

Finding his feet…

Hanley joined Norwich in 2017 and has since made 74 appearances for the Canaries. He was part of their side promoted to the Premier League a couple of seasons ago but couldn’t prevent them from relegation last term.

Norwich’s demotion to the Championship has actually provided him with more game time. They are looking for an immediate return to the top flight and Hanley knows what it takes to go up.

Career to date…

Hanley started out at Blackburn and broke into their first-team as a youngster. He played 200 games for Rovers before Newcastle United lured him away from Ewood Park in 2016.

The North-East side won the Championship title in his first year at the club under Rafa Benitez but he struggled for opportunities at St. James’ Park.

Hanley then left Newcastle just two years into a five-year contract and has since found a home at Norwich.

His passing success record is currently the best in the whole division, which may raise some eyebrows. Centre-back’s on the whole complete more passes these days with more clubs opting to pass it around the back.

Will Norwich go up this season?