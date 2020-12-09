There was a lot of optimism when Millwall announced the signing of Tottenham starlet Troy Parrott on loan over the summer.

There was a lot of teams in the race for the young Irish star, which Millwall eventually won. But I don’t think he made the right choice, heading to the Den.

When the Tottenham striker joined Millwall, a lot of people saw him as a striker capable of hitting twenty goals in the Championship, he hasn’t hit them heights so far for the Lions, and is yet to get off the mark this season.

Another club who were in the race for Parrott was Millwall’s London rivals QPR. So judging by his poor start to life at the Den, you can easily make a compelling case, that he should have linked up with Mark Warburton at Loftus Road. Warburton who has a track record of working with young talent.

QPR instead signed Scottish international Lyndon Dykes. Who is another player yet to hit the ground running, and you get the feeling the ‘R’s’ would have liked the opportunity to work with the young Irish striker.

Maybe Parrott can settle down when he finally gets of the mark for Millwall, but it’s clear to see their style of play, just doesn’t suit the man on loan from Tottenham. Under Gary Rowett Millwall, are continuing their aggressive style of play which they had played under his predecessor, Neil Harris. This is a million miles away from Jose Mourinho’s glamorous football at Tottenham.

It’s tough to decide who you point the finger at for Parrott’s underwhelming spell at Millwall, so far. Are Millwall not playing to his strengths? Did Tottenham fail their player with where they chose to send him? Or does Parrott not have the qualities needed for the Championship? I feel there’s a case for all three of these, and would be surprised if Parrott is still at Millwall at the end of next month.