Blackpool have a decision to make on James Husband’s future at the club.

The left-back has made nine appearances for Neil Critchley’s side so far this season but his current deal expires in June 2021.

Husband, who is 26 years old, initially joined the Seasiders on loan at the start of the last campaign but they made his move to Bloomfield Road permanent in January.

Option to keep…

He penned an initial 18-month contract with the North West outfit, with the League One side holding an option to keep him for a further year, as detailed on their official club website.

The full-back gives the Tangerines more options and depth in defence and will play a key part if they are to make a push for the top six during the second-half of this term.

Career to date…

Husband started his career at Doncaster Rovers and went onto play 73 times for their first-team before Middlesbrough lured him away from the Keepmoat Stadium in 2014.

However, he struggled for game time during his spell at Boro and was shipped out on loan to Fulham and Huddersfield Town during his time there.

Norwich City then came calling and brought him to Carrow Road on a permanent basis three years ago. He played 22 times for the Canaries and also had a loan stint at Fleetwood Town before rocking up at rivals Blackpool in July 2019.

Husband has found a good match at Blackpool and they should exercise their option to keep him for a further 12 months at the end of this season, no matter what division they are in.

