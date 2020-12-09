Luton Town have had an impressive start to their second campaign in the Championship.

After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, the Hatters are really pushing on, and seemed to be settled under the leadership of a rejuvenated Nathan Jones.

The Bedfordshire side have really showed their resilience, and are a side who are tough to beat. The fact they only lost one game in November supports this point.

A frustration for Nathan Jones however will be the poor displays of long serving winger Harry Cornick. The former Yeovil man, who has been with club since 2017, has failed to score in his last twenty games for them, and will surely be under pressure with the January transfer window looming.

While Cornick has showed undoubted glimpses of potential for Luton, he hasn’t had enough end product this season, and appears to be struggling under Nathan Jones. His goal drought unfortunately is evidence of this.

Cornick’s case is complex, as you could argue he played better, when the Hatters were under the leadership of Graeme Jones. As he netted nine goals last season, where the now Bournemouth first team coach Jones was at the helm for the majority of it.

While his teammates are flourishing under name sake Nathan Jones, on his return after a disastrous spell at Stoke. Cornick isn’t and you get the felling he was happier under Jones, who allowed him more freedom on the wings.

Luton are currently on course for a decent season, without being threatened by relegation. This would be a great return for them, as they look to establish themselves in the Championship.

It’s a fact that if you can consistently retain your Championship status you can attract better players, and with Cornick’s poor form, the Hatters transfer committee may look to add a wide player in January. This could see Cornick sweat over his long term future with the Bedfordshire side.