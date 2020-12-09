According to a report by The Hartlepool Mail, Manchester United defender Phil Jones is being linked to Premier League champions Liverpool.

The defender is reportedly also a target for Championship duo Middlesbrough and Derby County, whilst Burnley and Newcastle United are also interested in the Manchester United centre-back.

The report states that Liverpool are outsiders to sign Jones, who could be available for cheap in the January transfer window.

The 28-year old is seen as surplus to requirements at Old Trafford and finds himself down the pecking order behind the likes of captain Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly; whilst Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Axel Tuanzebe have also featured more than Jones so far this season.

Liverpool’s injuries at the back may have forced Jurgen Klopp’s hand, meaning he could dip into the transfer market for defensive reinforcements. The long term lay offs for Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez means Jones is now on their radar.

Presumably Jones would like to continue playing at the highest level possible, but playing time at Anfield could come at a premium once Gomez and van Dijk return to action.

Derby would present the opportunity to link up with his former-teammate Wayne Rooney, whereas Middlesbrough’s defensive injuries could also mean he would be guaranteed minutes at the Riverside under Neil Warnock.

The likelihood is that the 27-time England international would move on an initial loan deal in January as various clubs could be priced out of a permanent move due to his high wages.